SIT appoints 'All-Women' police team to escort rape accused Prajwal Revanna

In a strong demonstration in support of the survivors of the Prajwal Revanna rape cases, Karnataka police implemented a significant measure by assigning an all-female officer team to escort the accused in public.

The decision, made by authorities, saw five women officers, including a Superintendent of Police, accompanying Prajwal during his transit at the airport on the morning of May 31, The News Minute reported. This move underscores the government's commitment to addressing such serious issues and standing in solidarity with the survivors.

Prajwal, who had left the country on April 26 amid allegations of sexual assault, was arrested by immigration officials and Central Industry Security Forces at Bengaluru International Airport upon his return on Friday morning. He was then handed over to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) for further proceedings.

As the grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and a prominent figure in Janata Dal (Secular), Prajwal underwent a medical examination at Bowring Hospital, followed by a court appearance before the Magistrate at 11 am. Throughout these processes, he was accompanied by women police personnel to ensure his accountability.

After the detention, the Hassan MP was escorted to the CID Headquarters at Carlton House on Palace Road. Despite his requests for special treatment, citing his status as a Member of Parliament, authorities declined his appeals and placed him in a standard cell without additional amenities.

Furthermore, the police opted to utilise their older fleet of Bolero vehicles for escorting Prajwal instead of the more upscale MPVs, symbolising that the accused would not receive any preferential treatment.

A senior police official emphasised that Prajwal would not be permitted to conceal his identity while being escorted in public by the SIT. This measure aims to highlight the absence of special treatment for the accused during his detainment and demonstrate solidarity with the survivors who have come forward.