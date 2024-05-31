Karnataka sex scandal: Suspended JDS MP Prajwal Revanna arrested at B'luru airport, to be taken for medical test

Suspended Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna was arrested minutes after he landed from Germany at the Bengaluru airport in the early hours of Friday. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case arrested Revanna at the Kempegowda International Airport as soon as he returned from Munich, news agency PTI reported citing sources.

The Hassan MP returned to Bengaluru a month after the scandal broke out and was taken into custody by CISF officials at the airport, who later handed him over to the SIT. The SIT team confiscated two of his check-in bags and took them away in a separate car.

From the airport, Revanna was taken to the CID office in Bengaluru. He is also expected to be taken for a medical examination soon, after which he will be produced in court later today. He is likely to face SIT probe over allegations of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation after a complaint by his former house help.

Revanna had left India in April on a diplomatic passport after explicit video clips showing him allegedly sexually assaulting several women started doing the rounds in Karnataka's Hassan Lok Sabha constituency. Hassan went to polls during the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections on April 26. Three rape cases have been filed against the suspended JDS MP so far.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs said a show cause notice was issued against Prajwal Revanna on May 23 and action to revoke his diplomatic passport was initiated.

"MEA has initiated action under provisions in the Passport Act 1967 for revocation of the diplomatic passport of Prajwal Revanna. A show cause notice was issued to the passport holder on May 23, giving him 10 working days to respond to our notice. We are waiting for his response and accordingly, we will take things forward once we hear from him or once the 10-day period expires," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Thursday.

Earlier this week, Revanna Junior released a video message, saying that he would appear before the SIT on May 31 and cooperate with the inquiry. He also claimed that the cases filed against him were false.

The suspended JDS MP further claimed that he went into "depression and isolation" and claimed "political forces" were at work. "Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other senior Congress leaders started campaigning against me in open forums, and politically conspiring against me. I went into depression and isolation," he had said.