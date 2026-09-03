Six-figure US salary, H-1B visa and a New York life: Why she still chose to move back to India

The move, which was initially driven by her father's dream of seeing her study in the US, transformed her personally and professionally. She became more confident and independent and developed an interest in data science and hiking.

In 2024, she joined CVS Health as a data scientist after meeting a senior data scientist from the company at a New York event.

Why Lamba left America

Despite being happy with her job and social life, Lamba said living away from her family became increasingly difficult. She described the loneliness of returning home after work, saying, "When the clock hit 5 p.m., there wasn't anyone around to ask me how my day was. I had friends, but friends can't be your family."

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She also missed important family occasions and worried about being far away if something happened to her parents. Regular calls with her mother, whom she describes as her best friend, had to be planned around the time difference.

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The H-1B visa was another factor. CVS sponsored Lamba's H-1B, and she was informed that she had been selected in the lottery in March 2026. However, she was uncomfortable with what she saw as the visa's restrictions.

Lamba said H-1B holders need a new visa stamp to travel and return to the US, while changing employers, pursuing additional income streams or taking a career break can also be more complicated. She said, "The H-1B has its pros, but I wasn't OK with the cons."

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India offers more flexibility

After resigning from CVS, Lamba returned to Gurugram to live with her parents and brother. She has not secured another job yet and chose to take a two-month career break, relying on her savings.

Back in India, she said she can consider starting a business, switching employers or pursuing a side hustle without worrying about visa restrictions. She also believes India offers comparable career opportunities, pointing to companies such as EY, Mastercard and American Express with offices near her.

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"I haven't got a job offer in hand yet, but I think India offers similar career opportunities to the US," Lamba said.

Missing New York, choosing home

Lamba misses New York's skyline, walkability and cleaner public parks. But she values the convenience of having house help in India, which gives her more time for her interests.

She still sometimes wonders if leaving the US was the right decision. However, being able to see her parents every morning has made the move feel worthwhile. "Getting to hug my parents every morning reminds me it was worth it," Lamba said.

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She added that returning home had also changed how she viewed everyday moments, saying, "The little things we take for granted are also the things that matter."