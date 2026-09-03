Quote of the Day by Steve Jobs: ‘Design is not just what it looks like and feels like. Design is how it works'

Who was Steve Jobs?

Steve Jobs (1955-2011) was an American entrepreneur, inventor, and business magnate best known as the co-founder of Apple. Widely regarded as one of the greatest innovators in technology history, Jobs played a key role in revolutionising personal computing, smartphones, digital music, and animation.

Under his leadership, Apple introduced iconic products such as the iPhone, iPad, iPod, and MacBook, transforming the company into one of the world’s most valuable brands.

Apart from Apple, Jobs also acquired and transformed Pixar Animation Studios, which later became a major force in the global animation industry.

When was this quote said by Steve Jobs?

Steve Jobs said this in November 2003 during an interview with The New York Times. The interview took place around the second anniversary of the original iPod's release.

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What does this quote mean?

This quote challenges the common misconception that design is merely a superficial cosmetic layer or an artistic wrapper applied to a product at the end of its development. Steve Jobs argues that true design is an active, problem-solving discipline that dictates a product's fundamental purpose, engineering, and utility.

Under this philosophy, a product cannot be considered well-designed if it is beautiful but frustrating, confusing, or inefficient to use; its aesthetic appeal must flow naturally from how elegantly it solves human friction.