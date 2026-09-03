Top stocks in news: Meesho, Power Grid, Lumino, Hexaware Tech, HUDCO, Ola Electric, RBL Bank, NMDC

Lumino Industries: The EPC solutions player will make its stock market debut on Thursday, September 03 after the company raised Rs 700 crore from its IPO, which was sold in the price band of Rs 78-82 apiece between August 27-31 with a lot size or 182 equity shares. The issue being overall subscription of 104.69 times, fetching more than 58.35 lakh applications.

Meesho: SoftBank Vision Fund entity SVF II Meerkat (DE) LLC is likely to sell 7 crore equity shares, representing 1.5 per cent of e-commerce player's paid-up equity, through a block deal. The floor price has been fixed at Rs 205 apiece. At the floor price, the transaction is valued at approximately Rs 1,435 crore. SoftBank held an 8.6 per cent stake in Meesho as of June 2026.

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Power Grid Corporation of India: The state-run utility player has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) for an inter-state transmission system project for the evacuation of power from Rajasthan REZ Phase-IV on a build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT) basis, at quoted annual transmission charges of Rs 3,244.33 crore.

Hexaware Technologies: The IT solutions player has announced the appointment of Vivek Jetley as CEO-designate. He will join the company and assume the role of CEO on October 28, 2026. Srikrishna Ramakarthikeyan will step down as CEO and as a member of the Board of Directors, effective October 28. He will continue with it as a senior adviser to ensure a smooth leadership transition.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company: ICICI Bank, through multiple tranches executed between July 22 and September 2, 2026, has completed the purchase of 2.9 crore equity shares, representing approximately 2 per cent of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance's equity share capital, for around Rs 1,470 crore. It's shareholding in ICICI Prudential Life stands at 52.8 per cent.

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Housing & Urban Development Corporation: The state-run housing finance player has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Government of Bihar to provide financial assistance of up to Rs 25,000 crore over a period of five years for the development of industrial infrastructure, including land acquisition for projects.

RBL Bank: The private lender mobilised around $3.40 billion (Rs 32,472 crore) through the Reserve Bank of India’s special swap facility for FCNR(B) deposits up to August 31, 2026, the lender said in an exchange filing on Wednesday.

Ola Electric Mobility: The EV player's board is scheduled to be held on Saturday, September 5, 2026, inter alia, to consider and approve the proposal for raising of funds by way of issuance of equity shares or any other eligible securities through permissible modes, including to a private placement, a qualified institutions placement, preferential issue, or or combination of methods.

Page Industries: The leisurewear and apparel player has received a notice from the Dubai Court in relation to a claim initiated by Yellow Flower Trading LLC (YFT), Dubai, arising from disputes concerning the parties' distribution arrangement in the UAE. The claim amount stated in the notice is AED 113.5 million, plus interest at 9 per cent per annum from October 10, 2025.

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Persistent Systems: The IT solutions player's board has approved plans to raise up to $1.25 billion (Rs 11,809 crore) through debt and equity-linked instruments, opening the possibility of a fundraise that could include equity dilution. The combined amount raised through the debt and equity-linked options will not exceed $1.25 billion.

NMDC: The state-run metal player's administrative authority - Ministry of Steel- has conveyed the concurrence of Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), Ministry of Finance for incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary (WOS) in GIFT City, Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

Heidelberg Cement: The cement player has fixed Friday, September 11, 2026 as the record date to receive dividend of Rs 7 per equity share of Rs 10 each (70 per cent) for the financial year 2025-26. The dividend on equity shares, if declared, at the AGM will be paid to the members within thirty days from the date of AGM, which is being held on Thursday, September 17.