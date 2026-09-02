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RIL-backed Alok Industries shares hit fresh 52-week low, end slightly higher

RIL-backed Alok Industries shares hit fresh 52-week low, end slightly higher

ALOKINDS7.73(0.52%)

The securities of Alok Industries are under the short-term Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM) framework of both BSE and NSE.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Sep 2, 2026 5:43 PM IST
RIL-backed Alok Industries shares hit fresh 52-week low, end slightly higherDespite the mild gain, the stock remains down 52.02 per cent year-to-date (YTD).

Shares of Alok Industries Ltd ended slightly higher on Wednesday after hitting a fresh 52-week low of Rs 7.07 in intraday trade. The Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL)-backed penny stock eventually recovered and settled 0.39 per cent higher at Rs 7.72 on BSE, snapping a six-session losing streak. Despite the mild gain, the stock remains down 52.02 per cent year-to-date (YTD).

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The securities of Alok Industries are under the short-term Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM) framework of both BSE and NSE. Exchanges place stocks under short-term or long-term ASM frameworks as part of their surveillance measures, particularly to alert investors to unusual price or volume movements.

Trading activity in the counter remained elevated. Around 58.31 lakh Alok Industries shares changed hands on BSE, more than twice the stock's two-week average volume of 20.15 lakh shares.

The stock recorded a turnover of Rs 4.37 crore on BSE. At the end of Wednesday's session, the small-cap company had a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 3,833.17 crore.

Bourses recently sought clarification from Alok Industries over the significant increase in its trading volume.

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In its response, the company said, "We wish to inform you that: We have made all disclosures which are required to be made in terms of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations)."

"There is no information which has not been announced to the stock exchanges and which should have been announced by the Company in terms of the Listing Regulations," it added.

"We have made and will continue to make disclosures in compliance with our obligations under the Listing Regulations and our agreements with the stock exchanges," Alok Industries further stated.

Alok Industries Q1 results

On the earnings front, the Reliance-backed company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 138.25 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 (Q1 FY27), compared with a net loss of Rs 171.56 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations, however, increased 6.50 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 993.11 crore during the quarter.

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As of June 2026, RIL held a 40.01 per cent stake in Alok Industries, while JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Company owned 34.99 per cent.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Sep 2, 2026 5:43 PM IST
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