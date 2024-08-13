'Slide into authoritarian control': Economist Sanjeev Sanyal as EU warns Elon Musk for hosting Trump on X

Ahead of Elon Musk's much-awaited interview with US Presidential nominee Donald Trump on X, European Commission chief Thierry Breton fired a letter to the tech magnate, asking him to comply with the EU law. Breton said the interview would also be accessible to users in the EU and that there was a risk of amplification of potentially harmful content in the region in connection with events with major audiences around the world.

The letter surprised many as the European and Western countries present themselves as champions of free speech and freedom of expression.



Noted economist Sanjeev Sanyal called the letter an official threat to Elon Musk for hosting Trump on X. He said this counted as political interference in another country, a serious threat to freedom of speech, and intimidation of a private party.

The economist, a member of the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council, said he was amazed as it was done so openly. "Just amazed that this is done so openly and that countries in the North Atlantic are accepting this slide into authoritarian control."

Incredible!!!! The European Commission issues an official threat to Elon Musk for hosting Trump on X. This counts as (i) political interference in another country (ii) serious threat to freedom of speech (iii) intimidation of a private party.



Just amazed that this is done so… https://t.co/6iJphsZuiJ — Sanjeev Sanyal (@sanjeevsanyal) August 13, 2024

Sanyal concluded his post with 'very concerned', an apparent dig at the Western organisations that keep coming up with reports emphasising 'freedom of speech'.

Breton's letter faced massive backlash, with actor and director Kevin Sorbo saying, "We stopped caring about what you thought in 1776." "Keep your fascism in your own countries," wrote comedian and host Tim Young.

Another user told Breton that by threatening Musk, he was interfering in America's elections. "Why are you afraid of Free speech? You're trying to interfere with OUR elections? Are you out of your mind? Trump will destroy your dumbass."

Meanwhile, Musk shared that combined views of the conversation with Trump and subsequent discussion by other accounts had now got 1 billion views. "Between 7:47 PM and 10:47 PM ET, President Donald Trump's Space post received 73 million views. During the same period, there were 4 million posts about Elon Musk and President Trump's conversation on 𝕏, generating a total of 998 million views," X said in a post.

Combined views of the conversation with @realDonaldTrump and subsequent discussion by other accounts now ~1 billion https://t.co/s8x8QmdmnY — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 13, 2024

During his conversation with Musk, Trump launched a scathing attack on Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris. He said Harris is a "third-rate phoney candidate" and "more incompetent" than her boss President Joe Biden.

In the audio-only interview, the 78-year-old former president said, "She is a radical left lunatic," as he alleged that “she wants to be more Trump than Trump".

Donald Trump would face Harris in the general elections on November 5.