Smriti Irani's growing role in Delhi BJP fuels speculation ahead of 2025 assembly polls

Former Union Minister and ex-Amethi MP Smriti Irani's increasing involvement in Delhi BJP activities has sparked speculation about her potential role in local politics ahead of the 2025 assembly elections. Irani, who was born and raised in Delhi, has been actively participating in the party's membership drive, launched on September 2. She is overseeing the drive in seven of the 14 district units in the city, party leaders told news agency PTI.

Amid these developments, insiders have suggested that Irani's recent purchase of a house in south Delhi could signal a deeper involvement in the Delhi BJP. "These developments come amid a section of party leaders pushing for the projection of a face who would lead the charge in the Delhi Assembly polls to give a tough fight to AAP led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal," a senior BJP leader told the news agency.

In the 2020 assembly elections, the BJP contested without a designated chief ministerial candidate, securing eight out of 70 seats while AAP bagged 62.

Another top Delhi BJP leader said if the idea of going to the polls with a chief ministerial candidate gained currency in the coming weeks, the question over a suitable leader for the responsibility would naturally come up.

"In such a scenario, Irani, along with other leaders such as MPs Manoj Tiwari and Bansuri Swaraj, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, and former West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma, could be potential contenders for the role," he said.

Some leaders, however, remain cautious, pointing to the BJP's failure in the 2015 elections when Kiran Bedi was fielded as the party's chief ministerial candidate. The national leadership is expected to make a decision on whether to project a candidate in the coming weeks, especially if Kejriwal is granted bail by the Supreme Court, which could intensify political competition in the national capital.

Irani has been focused on strengthening the party at the grassroots level, emphasizing the importance of booth-level workers during recent membership drive events in Chandni Chowk, Naveen Shahdara, Karol Bagh, and New Delhi. Her increasing visibility in the city's political landscape is being closely watched as the BJP gears up for the 2025 elections.

