Snowfall to continue in J&K, Himachal Pradesh; rains expected in parts of north India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted that snowfall is likely to continue in the hilly states of Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Uttarakhand. Ground frost conditions are also likely to continue in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Thursday.

Snowfall in these states caused massive disruptions in vehicular movement. Houses were also damaged and natural sources of water such as lakes, streams, tributaries and rivulets were frozen in Himachal Pradesh. The state has suffered losses worth over Rs 50 crore due to bad weather since January 1, as per the Himachal Pradesh emergency operation centre.

In Jammu and Kashmir, several places recorded sub-zero temperatures. The hilly state is currently facing the Chilla-i-Khurd (small cold of 20 days), which will be followed by Chilla-i-Bachha (baby cold).

Further, the weather office predicted rainfall in several parts of north India such as isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, west Uttar Pradesh and west Rajasthan. The Met department also predicted rainfall activity over north Peninsular India and central India from February 9-12.

"A trough in westerlies runs roughly along longitude 90 degrees East to the north of latitude 25 degrees North in lower tropospheric levels. Under the influence of a trough over Peninsular India; isolated to scattered light rainfall activity is likely over north Peninsular India & central India during 09th-12th February, 2024," the weather office said in its press release.

The IMD forecast also includes strong surface winds at a speed of 15-25 kmph over plains of northwest India in the next 2 days. The forecast also included a fall in minimum temperatures by 2-3 degrees Celsius over many parts of east and central India during the next 2-3 days.

Minimum temperatures in Punjab and Haryana were in the range of 4-8 degrees Celsius on February 7. The lowest minimum temperature was recorded in Haryana's Karnal at 4.2 degrees Celsius. Plains of Uttarakhand, north Rajasthan, and rest of Delhi recorded minimum temperatures in the range of 8-12 degrees Celsius.

Also Read: Congress likely to bring ‘black paper’ on Modi govt in response to Centre’s ‘white paper’ on UPA regime