Congress likely to bring ‘black paper’ on Modi govt in response to Centre’s ‘white paper’ on UPA regime

The Congress party is planning to bring out a ‘black paper’ on Modi government’s 10 years in response to BJP’s ‘white paper’ against the UPA government’s 10 years.

According to sources that told news agency ANI, the ‘black paper’ would be presented by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

The Centre is planning to base the ‘white paper’ on the “economic mismanagement” of the UPA government. It will elaborate on the Congress-led UPA government’s “negative impact” on the Indian economy and the positive steps that could have been taken at that time.

The Finance Minister, during the Budget presentation on February 1, said that the central government would compare the state of the Indian economy before and after 2014 in the ‘white paper’. She said that the crisis of those years have now been overcome and the economy has firmly been put on a path of sustainable growth.

BJP leader and Standing Committee on Finance chairman Jayant Sinha on Wednesday said the government's proposed 'white paper' will highlight how the current government brought a turnaround in the Indian economy. India was among the ‘fragile five’ economies of the world during the UPA regime, said Sinha.

"India's GDP growth had slowed down to 5 per cent, inflation had risen to 10 per cent, NPAs of banks had risen to 10 per cent. The country was facing a balance of payment crisis," the MP from Jharkhand's Hazaribagh claimed.

The ‘white paper’ is expected to be a takedown of the Congress’ regime as the country gears up for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, expected in April-May.

