Tata-owned Air India and budget carrier IndiGo on Thursday issued travel advisories after Pakistan abruptly closed its airspace to all Indian-owned or Indian-operated airlines, triggering flight disruptions across several international routes.

"Due to the announced restriction of Pakistan airspace for all Indian airlines, it is expected that some Air India flights to or from North America, UK, Europe, and Middle East will take an alternative extended route," Air India said in a statement. "Air India regrets the inconvenience caused to our passengers due to this unforeseen airspace closure that is outside our control. We would like to reiterate that at Air India, the safety of our customers and crew remains top priority."

IndiGo also acknowledged the impact on its international operations, saying, "Due to the sudden announcement of air space closure by Pakistan, a few of our international flights are being impacted. We understand the inconvenience this may cause and our teams are doing their best to help you reach your destination at the earliest."

The airline added, "We encourage you to check the latest flight status. If your flight is impacted, please explore flexible rebooking options, or claim a refund through our website. We deeply value your patience and understanding, and remain committed to supporting our fellow citizens during these challenging times."

The advisories came after Pakistan's National Security Committee (NSC), its top security body, unveiled a series of retaliatory measures against India. Among the steps announced, the Pakistan Prime Minister’s Office said the country’s airspace would be closed "with immediate effect for all Indian-owned or Indian- operated airlines."

Pakistan also declared it would hold all bilateral agreements with India—including the Simla Agreement—in abeyance. It ordered the closure of the Wagah Border Post and suspended all cross-border transit through that route. Those who had crossed with valid endorsements are required to return by April 30, 2025.

Further, Pakistan suspended all visas issued to Indian nationals under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES), with the exception of Sikh religious pilgrims. Indian nationals currently in Pakistan under SVES are instructed to exit within 48 hours.

These developments followed India’s strong response to the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, which killed 26 people, including two foreign tourists from the UAE and Nepal. The attack prompted an emergency Cabinet Committee on Security meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misry detailed India’s retaliatory measures, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty. "The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) decided upon the following measures—The Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 will be held in abeyance with immediate effect until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism," he said.

India also shut down the Attari integrated checkpost, expelled Pakistani defence advisors from its High Commission, and began the process of recalling its own military representatives from Islamabad.

