'South Africa was isolated, why not Pakistan?': Ex-CEO rips into BCCI ahead of Asia Cup clash

Market veteran Ajay Bagga has criticised the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for not using its financial muscle at the International Cricket Council (ICC) to seek a ban on Pakistan, drawing a parallel with how South Africa was isolated during the apartheid era.

“ICC banned South Africa in 1970. No nation played cricket with South Africa post that, till the apartheid regime lost power in 1994,” Bagga posted on X. “Why isn’t the powerful BCCI, which contributes the most revenues to ICC pushing forth a proposal to ban terror sponsor Pak? If India stops revenue sharing, ICC will not be able to function. No use of economic leverage, zero political leverage. Be happy with Indians getting appointed to ICC office bearer roles, but do nothing for the nation.”

He also recalled India’s decision in 1974 to boycott the Davis Cup final against South Africa, despite being close to a historic victory. “A great Indian team, which had beaten Japan, Australia and a formidable Soviet Union team, to advance to the finals, and had a good chance to winning its first ever Davis Cup, refused to play South Africa in the finals. A 20 year old Vijay Amritraj was at the peak of his prowess. India chose principled opposition to Apartheid in South Africa instead,” Bagga wrote.

Urging fans to draw lessons from that stand, he called the India–Pakistan T20 fixture a “useless tamasha” and appealed for a boycott. “Don’t watch, don’t follow the useless tamasha of an Indian Pak T20 match. We don’t do much for the country except posting on social media. At least today do your bit by not watching this match. There is no national pride in this match. There would have been national pride if India chose not to play in protest against a terror sponsor.”

Bagga said he would register his own protest by switching off. “It matters little what I do, but this little protest I can do. Millions of Indians will watch this match today, adding to the revenues of those who sponsor terrorist sponsors. At least I will not be adding to this.”