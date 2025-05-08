Business Today
News
india
Special train to carry Punjab King, Delhi Capitals players after Dharmasala match called off

The BCCI has said it has prioritised the safety of all individuals involved by arranging a Vande Bharat train for their quick and secure departure from the city.

Business Today Desk
  • Updated May 8, 2025 11:37 PM IST
Special train to carry Punjab King, Delhi Capitals players after Dharmasala match called offAccording to reports, IPL authorities have requested the evacuation of the HPCA Stadium due to security concerns, with both teams being directed to leave the premises.

After cancelling the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharmasala on Thursday following air raid alerts in Jammu and Pathankot,  a special train has been organized by the BCCI to transport the Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals players and support staff from Dharamshala to Delhi. 

The BCCI has said it has prioritised the safety of all individuals involved by arranging a Vande Bharat train for their quick and secure departure from the city. It is anticipated that the two groups of players, support staff, and match officials will board the train from the nearest railway station in Una and travel to Delhi accordingly.

The PBKS vs DC match at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium was delayed by rain and eventually halted at 10.1 overs when the floodlights suddenly went off. Initially believed to be a floodlight malfunction, it was later confirmed to be a blackout due to security concerns following air raid alerts in nearby areas, leading to a blackout in the hill town.

At the time of the interruption, Punjab Kings were 122/1 in 10.1 overs, with Prabhsimran Singh scoring 50 off 28 balls and Priyansh Arya making 70 off 34 balls before being dismissed by pacer T Natarajan.

Later, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia released an official statement regarding the cancellation of the Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) match in the Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025). The match, originally scheduled to take place at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala, had to be called off due to attacks from Pakistan in various parts of India.

The decision to cancel the match was made due to escalating tensions between the two nations, especially following Pakistan's attacks in Jammu, including at the airport. Rockets were fired at Jammu from across the International Border on Thursday, prompting the IPL governing council to prioritize the safety of all involved and suspend the game midway. 

