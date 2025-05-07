Srinagar airport shut for civil operations, confirms IAF; IndiGo issues advisory 

The Indian Air Force (IAF) confirmed that Srinagar airport is shut for civilian operations following Operation Sindoor.

Meanwhile, IndiGo has issued advisory for passengers from Srinagar, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh, Dharamshala and Bikaner.

In a post on X (formally Twitter), the airline wrote, “6ETravelAdvisory: Due to changing airspace conditions in the region, our flights to and from Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh and Dharamshala are impacted. We request you to check your flight status before reaching the airport. Flights to/from Bikaner are also impacted by the current airspace restrictions. We request you to check your flight status at https://bit.ly/31paVKQ before reaching the airport.”

India carried out a series of precision airstrikes on nine identified terror hubs across Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack, which killed 25 Indian civilians and one Nepali citizen.

The strikes, conducted under the codename Operation Sindoor, were aimed at disrupting terrorist infrastructure used to plan and direct cross-border operations.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the strikes were “focused, measured and non-escalatory,” with no Pakistani military facilities targeted. India said all operations were launched from its own airspace, emphasizing restraint in both the selection of targets and the method of execution.

Among the confirmed strike locations are Muzaffarabad and Kotli in PoK, and Bahawalpur in Pakistan’s Punjab province — all linked to militant activity. Muzaffarabad serves as the administrative capital of PoK and is a key strategic and symbolic site. Kotli, located near the Line of Control, has been flagged in intelligence reports for its proximity to infiltration routes.

In its first official response to India’s Operation Sindoor, Pakistan’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed that Indian airstrikes had hit three locations—Bahawalpur, Kotli, and Muzaffarabad—all reportedly launched from within Indian airspace.