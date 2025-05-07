US President Donald Trump on Wednesday weighed in on the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following India's precision strikes on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir under Operation Sindoor. “It’s a shame, we just heard about India’s strikes against Pakistan,” Trump told reporters. “We hope it ends quickly.”

The remarks come hours after the Indian Armed Forces confirmed it had targeted nine terror sites, including Muzaffarabad, Kotli, and Bahawalpur, in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack that left 26 civilians dead. India emphasized that the strikes were “focused, measured, and non-escalatory,” targeting only terrorist infrastructure and avoiding Pakistani military facilities.

Pakistan’s military spokesperson confirmed the strikes, noting that they resulted in at least three deaths and 12 injuries, and claimed two mosques were among the locations hit. Pakistan has vowed to respond “at a time and place of its choosing.”

Trump’s response mirrors earlier U.S. reactions during similar India-Pakistan escalations—acknowledging the situation but calling for restraint. His statement adds to the chorus of international attention now shifting toward South Asia, amid fears of further escalation.

The fallout from the strikes is already visible. Flightradar24 data on Wednesday showed a near-total absence of flights over Pakistan, with international traffic rerouting through Iran, the Arabian Sea, and the Persian Gulf. India also issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) as part of an ongoing Indian Air Force drill in Rajasthan, further constricting regional airspace.

Markets too reflected initial unease. Nifty 50 futures fell 1.19% in early trade on the GIFT City exchange, though analysts expect limited downside unless the conflict broadens.