'Stable relationship with India...': China congratulates PM Modi and NDA on their victory in Lok Sabha Elections 2024

China on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the victory of the BJP-led NDA in the Lok Sabha elections and said it stands ready to work with India bearing in mind the overall interests of bilateral ties. "We noted the results of India’s general election and extend congratulations on the victory of BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and NDA," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said.

Mao further said that a sound and stable India relationship is conducive to the interests of both countries and conducive to peace and development in the region and beyond. China stands ready to work with India to act in the fundamental interests of the two countries and two peoples bearing in mind the overall interests of our ties and looking to the future and advance the bilateral ties on a steady track, she added.

Relations between Beijing and New Delhi hit a low except for trade ever since the eastern Ladakh border standoff erupted on May 5, 2020, following a violent clash in the Pangong Tso (lake) area.

The BJP-led has secured a majority, by winning 292 seats - 20 above the required majority mark. The saffron party, however, fell short of the majority as it could win only 240 seats.

Since Tuesday evening, congratulatory messages have poured in for Prime Minister Modi. Today, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in tweet said: "I extend my warmest congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on being reelected for a third consecutive term. May the friendship between India and Israel continue to surge towards new heights. Badhaai Ho!"

So far, over 50 world leaders have congratulated PM Modi on his third-term win. Presidents of Sri Lanka, Maldives, Iran, Seychelles and PMs of Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, and Mauritius have sent congratulatory greetings.

Among G20 countries, the PMs of Italy, Japan, and the President of South Korea have also congratulated Modi.

From Africa, the Presidents of Nigeria, Kenya, and Comoros have extended congratulatory messages. From the Caribbean, leaders of Jamaica, Barbados, and Guyana have congratulated PM Modi.

From South East Asia, the PMs of Singapore and Malaysia have congratulated Modi.

Mosi is likely to take oath on June 8.






