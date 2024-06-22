'State-Sponsored Murder': BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla slams DMK after 53 die upon drinking toxic liquor in Tamil Nadu

In a scathing attack, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shehzad Poonawalla has strongly criticised the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government and its leader, M K Stalin, following the tragic loss of 53 lives in the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy in Tamil Nadu.

Poonawalla labelled the incident as a "state-sponsored murder," laying the blame squarely at the feet of the ruling DMK administration.

Expressing his dismay over the tragic event, Poonawalla highlighted that a significant number of the victims were young individuals, emphasising the failure of the DMK government to acknowledge its responsibility and take decisive action against those involved in the illegal production and distribution of liquor.

He asserted, "53 people lost their lives. The majority of them are youth... A state-sponsored murder for which the DMK government is solely responsible. But instead of taking action on this state-sponsored murder, DMK continues to shield the villains of this ghastly crime."

Further condemning the DMK's response to the tragedy, Poonawalla took a swipe at the party, remarking, "DMK means D for Do Nothing, M for Muzzle Everyone, and K for Kill Everyone through illicit liquor."

The incident took place on June 20 when a total of 74 people (67 men, 6 women, and 1 transgender person) developed health issues due to the consumption of illicit liquor, according to state minister EV Velu.

Officials said on June 18, several men, mostly daily wage labourers from Karunapuram in Kallakurichi district, allegedly consumed spurious liquor sold in packets and sachets. By night, many of them started experiencing symptoms such as diarrhoea, vomiting, stomach ache, and irritation in the eyes. They were then rushed to hospitals.



The Tamil Nadu Police arrested a man named Govindaraj, also known as Kannukutty, who was selling alcohol. The officials also seized 200 litres of liquor from him. Upon testing, the samples were found to contain methanol, according to a statement by the government.

Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed shock over the incident and stated that actions have been taken against officials who failed to prevent it.