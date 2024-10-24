'Staying together was never in their nature': Zeeshan Siddique fires back at Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress amid Bandra East candidate controversy and coalition tension

Zeeshan Siddique, the MLA for Bandra East, has taken a strong stance against the Shiv Sena (UBT), and olso the Congress, for nominating a candidate in his constituency for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections. Criticising the Congress-Shiv Sena (UBT)-NCP (SP) alliance, he asserted that "staying together was never in their nature."

Related Articles

Siddique's comments come in the wake of his suspension from the Congress party due to his cross-voting in the recent legislative council elections. He expressed his sentiments on X, saying, "I have heard that old friends have announced their candidate from Bandra East. Staying together was never in their nature. I only associate with those who respect me." He concluded by stating that the voters would ultimately decide the outcome.

This political turmoil follows the tragic death of Siddique's father, Baba Siddique, who was shot in Mumbai earlier this month. While his father had transitioned to the NCP, Zeeshan has yet to disclose his political future.

Meanwhile, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) announced its first list of 65 candidates for the assembly elections on Wednesday evening, selecting Varun Sardesai to represent Bandra East.

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole confirmed on Thursday that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition has finalised its seat-sharing arrangements for the assembly elections. Each partner in the alliance—Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar)—will contest 85 seats.

When asked if he would consider being the Chief Ministerial candidate for the MVA, Patole replied, "First and foremost, our priority is to regain power for our government. The High Command will make that decision. Our focus is on protecting Maharashtra."

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut also reiterated that the MVA partners would be contesting 85 seats each in the elections.

In the previous assembly elections in 2019, the BJP emerged victorious with 105 seats, while the Shiv Sena secured 56 seats, and Congress won 44 seats.