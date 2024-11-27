'Stop atrocities on Hindus': Pawan Kalyan seeks UN intervention over ISKCON priest's arrest in Bangladesh

Pawan Kalyan, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party (JSP) supremo, on Wednesday sought the United Nations' intervention after ISKCON priest Chinmoy Krishna Das was arrested by the Bangladesh police.

Kalyan also urged the Muhammad Yunus-led Bangladeshi government to stop atrocities against Hindus.

"Let's all unite together in condemning the detention of ISKCON Bangladesh priest 'Chinmoy Krishna Das' by Bangladesh police. We urge and plead Bangladesh government under Sri Mohammed Yunus to stop atrocities on Hindus," the Andhra Pradesh deputy CM wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

He also recounted the sacrifices made by the Indian Army for the formation of Bangladesh in 1971.

"Indian army blood has been spilled, our resources had been spent, our Army jawans' lives had been lost for Bangladesh formation. We are deeply disturbed the way our Hindu brothers and sisters are being targeted. We plead UN to intervene."

Sri Sri Ravishankar also sought the Centre's intervention on the situation and called on the international community to ensure safety of minorities in Bangladesh.

Chinmoy Krishna Das arrested, denied bail

ISKCON priest Chinmoy Krishna Das, who is also the President of Pundarik Dham in Bangladesh, was arrested while travelling from Dhaka to Chittagong by Bangladeshi police officials in plain clothes.

He was arrested on charges of sedition on allegations that he insulted the Bangladeshi flag during a protest in October, where a saffron flag was reportedly raised higher than the national flag. A Bangladeshi court has denied bail to the prominent Hindu leader and sent him to prison.

MEA on Chinmoy Krishna Das' arrest

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) expressed concern over the arrest of the Hindu priest and said this incident follows the multiple attacks on Hindus and other minorities by "extremist elements in Bangladesh".

The MEA also said in its statement that Chinmoy Krishna Das' arrest and denial of bail is not an isolated incident of violence against minorities in the neighbouring country. "There are several documented cases of arson and looting of minorities' homes and business establishments, as well as theft and vandalism and desecration of temples and deities."