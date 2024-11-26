'Keep this movement alive': ISKCON leader Chinmoy Krishna's call to Bangladeshi Hindus before arrest

Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, a prominent ISKCON leader in Bangladesh, known for organising rallies advocating for the safety and rights of Hindus, was arrested at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Monday. The arrest, carried out by a team of detectives, was made in a case filed on October 30 against Das and 18 others at Chattogram's Kotwali Police Station. Das and others have been accused of disrespecting Bangladesh's national flag during a rally in Chattogram's New Market area.

The arrest triggered widespread protests across Bangladesh. In Chattogram, hundreds of Hindus gathered at the Cheragi Pahar intersection, demanding Das' immediate release. Similar demonstrations erupted in Dhaka, where protesters blocked the Shahbagh intersection late into the evening.

Suvendu Adhikari, BJP's top leader in West Bengal, said Das was leading the fight for the survival and dignity of the Hindu Minorities of Bangladesh. "The Bangladeshi Sanatani Community fear that Md Yunus's 'Radical' Regime may stoop to any level, even eliminate 'perceived threats' to its authority," he feared.

Adhikari also shared a video, which Das recorded soon after a case was filed against him. In the video, Das said Hindus joined the movement for the protection of minorities and Sanatanis. "Alongside other religious leaders, for the sake of our existence and rights, we continued our movement on the basis of our 8-point demand. And, on October 25th, through your cooperation and in the presence of law enforcement and the army, we arranged the biggest gathering in recent memory in Chittagong Laldighi Maidhan," he said.

The ISKCON leader clarified that this movement was not against the state and by no means was it for or against any political party. "Conspirators are working to undermine the rights of Sanatani, weaken democracy, and tarnish the image of the country. We joined this movement to prevent communal mindsets. To all Sanatanis, I would like to request our beloved homeland this Bangaldesh - we do not want to leave this country. We are sons of this land. We would like to preserving the heritage and the culture of our land."

Fearing his arrest, Das appealed to Hindus to continue the movement. "All from your own invidual stance cooperate with us. And in an orderly manner, keep this 8 point demand movement alive. Anytime I would be arrested, you unitedly keep this movement alive."

Since August, Hindus in Bangladesh have faced escalating violence, including arson, vandalism, looting, murder, and threats of exile. The Bangladesh Combined Minority Alliance, which spearheaded a rally before Durga Puja, has outlined an eight-point charter of demands. These include justice for persecuted minorities, the establishment of a neutral investigation commission, a fast-track tribunal, a Minority Protection Act, and the creation of a Ministry of Minority Affairs. Other demands include the proper implementation of the Vested Property Return Act, modernising religious education boards, and adequate recognition of religious festivals.

Das' arrest drew criticism from global figures and organisations. ISKCON released a statement condemning the allegations against Das as baseless, asserting that ISKCON is a peace-loving Bhakti movement. "We urge the Government of India to intervene and convey to Bangladesh that Chinmoy Krishna Das must be released immediately," the statement read.

Taslima Nasreen, a Bangladeshi author exiled in India, questioned the arrest's legitimacy, highlighting the peaceful nature of the rallies led by Das in Chittagong and Rangpur. "Is it not pleasant to see the Hindu awakening?" she asked. "The Yunus government is not only ignoring the 8-point demands of Hindus but is also continually unleashing jihadis, the army, and police to oppress them."

Utsav Chakrabarti, a counter-terrorism analyst and founder of Hindus for America First, called on former US Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard to raise the issue with President-elect Donald Trump. "His imprisonment on politically motivated charges is a grave assault on freedom," Utsav tweeted.