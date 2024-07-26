'Stop this Niti Aayog. Bring back...': Mamata Banerjee ahead of PM Modi-chaired meet on July 27

Ahead of PM Modi's meeting, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said that NITI Aayog, a central government think tank that came to life under the NDA government in 2015, should be abolished. Instead, the old Planning Commission should be reinstated, she demanded.

“Stop this niti Aayog. It does not do anything other than convene meetings. Bring back the Planning Commission,” Banerjee said in the capital, a day before she is set to attend the NITI Aayog meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

When asked why she is attending the NITI Aayog meeting despite some of her alliance partners deciding to boycott, Banerjee explained, "There is no need to come and I had cancelled my programme because of their budget. But Abhishek and others convinced me and I spoke to Hemant ( Soren) also, who is coming."

"The problem is coordination. Every state has its priorities, but I believe in federalism. The BJP wants to break up the country. Their leaders are talking of dividing," she said, hinting at Union minister Sukanta Majumdar's remark on north Bengal.

On Wednesday, Majumdar suggested to PM Modi that northern West Bengal should be included under the Ministry of Development of the North Eastern Region (DoNER). He argued that this would bring more development funds for various projects, given its similarities with the Northeast region.

"If the BJP doesn't listen to the verdict of the people, then it is their choice. All opposition-ruled states are deprived. You can give the special package to your friends but can't deprive others," she said.

Mamata Banerjee questioned the longevity of the NDA government, saying, "I am not sure how long they will last, but let them work for the people as long as they are in power."

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and the Aam Aadmi Party-led governments in Punjab and Delhi have also decided to boycott the meeting.