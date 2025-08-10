Evan Feigenbaum, American political scientist and former Deputy Assistant Secretary, has slammed the Trump administration's foreign policy strategy, labeling it as "strategic arrogance." His comments came after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent rejected any chance of BRICS response to President Trump's tariff decisions.

Bessent had downplayed the significance of the talks between Brazil's President Lula da Silva and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling them "mostly performative." He stated, "They can call each other, they can meet. But, everyone wants access to the US market. And what we have seen thus far was other than brief retaliation by China, there has been absolutely no retaliation."

Advertisement

Strategic arrogance. The proposition that other countries have no interests and no options is becoming a uniquely American conceit. It is a mistake to confuse tactical leverage with strategic gain. Trust is hard to build, harder to sustain and hardest to rebuild once you lose it. https://t.co/EB4mQ1KZth — Evan A. Feigenbaum (@EvanFeigenbaum) August 8, 2025

He added, "We have 18 important trading partners. And we have substantial deals with about two-thirds of them. And with India, President Trump has added a third facet to tariffs. Alexander Hamilton, who was the original tariff man, used tariffs for two reasons: one, to fund the government; two, to protect US industry. And now President Trump is using tariffs as an instrument of foreign policy."

Advertisement

However, Feigenbaum disagreed with Bessent's take, rejecting the notion that other nations have no other options in the face of US tariffs. "Strategic arrogance. The proposition that other countries have no interests and no options is becoming a uniquely American conceit. It is a mistake to confuse tactical leverage with strategic gain," he remarked.

He further stressed the importance of trust in international relations, stating, "Trust is hard to build, harder to sustain and hardest to rebuild once you lose it." These comments come as the BRICS group — Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa — grows increasingly vocal in its criticism of US tariffs and the broader trade policies enacted by the Trump administration.

Scot Marciel, a retired diplomat and lecturer at Stanford University, agreed with Feigenbaum and said: "Yes, countries want access to our market and will make concessions to get it, but Trump’s bullying and tariffs undermine others’ trust in us and will result In them being less willing to work with us on many issues over time. The US is strong but needs partners."

Advertisement

Earlier this week, Brazil's President Lula dialled PM Modi and discussed US tariffs. Trump has slapped 50% tariffs on India for buying Russian oil. Brazil too is facing 50% tariff from the US. During the call with Modi and Lula discussed the economic fallout from the tariffs, with both leaders agreeing on the necessity of expanding trade and enhancing cooperation despite the geopolitical pressure. Lula also confirmed a state visit to India in early 2026.