'Strategic diplomatic move': Ex-Pak diplomat on why Shashi Tharoor-led Indian delegation visited Columbia, Panama

Former Pakistani diplomat Husain Haqqani on Saturday backed the Shashi Tharoor-led Indian delegation's outreach to Colombia and Panama. Haqqani called the outreach led by Tharoor a "strategic diplomatic move."

Explaining his point, Haqqani stated that there is set to be a change in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in 2026.

Advertisement

Related Articles

"Panama is a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council until 2026. Colombia will probably take that seat in 2026 until 2028. It is a strategic diplomatic move. In 2026, Pakistan comes off the UNSC," Haqqani wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The former Pakistani Ambassador to the US was replying to a user's question on the relevance of the Indian outreach in Central American countries such as Colombia and Panama.

Panama is a non-permanent member of the Un Security Council until 2026. Colombia will probably take that seat in 2026 until 2028. It is a strategic diplomatic move. In 2026, Pakistan comes off the UNSC. https://t.co/UKQWqD0uaD — Husain Haqqani (@husainhaqqani) May 31, 2025

Meanwhile, Colombia has retracted its statement offering condolences to Pakistan following India's retaliatory strikes on terrorist infrastructure. The decision was made after an Indian parliamentary delegation, led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, engaged in discussions with Colombian officials to clarify India's stance on terrorism and its recent military actions in response to the Pahalgam attack.

Advertisement

The retraction follows meetings with Colombia's Vice Foreign Minister Rosa Yolanda Villavicencio, where the Indian delegation outlined India's policy of "zero tolerance for terrorism". This policy was particularly emphasised in light of India's precision strikes on May 7 against terror infrastructures in Pakistan, which were in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack on April 22.

Shashi Tharoor stated on social media, "Began today with an excellent meeting with the Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Colombia, Rosa Yolanda Villavicencio, and her senior colleagues dealing with the Asia-Pacific," expressing that the meeting was productive. Tharoor added, "I expressed India’s view of recent events and voiced disappointment at Colombia's statement on 8 May conveying 'heartfelt condolences' to Pakistan."

The Vice Minister assured Tharoor that Colombia's statement had been withdrawn, stating that India's position is now properly understood and strongly supported. "The Minister assured me that the statement had been withdrawn and that our position was now properly understood and strongly supported," Tharoor noted.

Advertisement

During their visit, the Indian delegation met with Colombian dignitaries, including Alejandro Toro and Jaime Raul Salamanca. These officials conveyed their understanding and support for India's right to self-defence.

India and Pakistan have agreed to cease all military actions, as stated by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on May 10, following a series of retaliatory actions and diplomatic engagements. The Indian delegation's tour continues, with upcoming visits planned to Brazil and the United States.