'Truly, we're the most animal-loving nation': Harsh Goenka's sarcastic take on Supreme Court's order against stray dogs in Delhi-NCR

RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka has taken a dig at the ongoing debate over stray dogs with a post on X. His comment came against the backdrop of a Supreme Court order directing the Delhi government and civic bodies in the Delhi-NCR region to immediately remove stray dogs from all localities, particularly in vulnerable areas.

Advertisement

“In India first we used to fight over cows. Then about an elephant. And also pigeons. Now dogs. Truly, we are the most animal-loving nation!” he wrote.

In India first we used to fight over cows.

Then about an elephant.

And also pigeons.

Now dogs.

Truly, we are the most animal-loving nation! — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) August 16, 2025

On August 11, a Supreme Court bench comprising Justices J.B. Pardiwala and R. Mahadevan said that making localities free of stray dogs “should be the first and foremost exercise” and asked that the process begin without delay, even suggesting a special force if required.

Advertisement

The top court directed the Delhi government and civic bodies to take strict measures to tackle the stray dog menace in the NCR. It has ordered the removal of stray dogs from all localities within eight weeks and asked the Delhi government, MCD and NDMC to set up shelters for them in the same period.

Authorities must keep a daily record of captured dogs, ensure that none are released back, and create a helpline within a week to report dog bites. The court also warned of contempt action against those obstructing removal and directed publication of rabies vaccine availability.

The court also cautioned that contempt proceedings would be initiated against anyone obstructing the move, including animal rights activists. The matter has now been referred to a larger three-judge bench, which has reserved its order on whether to continue with the earlier directive.

Advertisement

In recent days, many celebrities have given their reactions on the issue. Actor Sonali Bendre, marking Independence Day, wrote: “Freedom should not be selective.”

Actor John Abraham, in a letter to Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai, described the order as “impractical” and “inhumane,” saying community dogs are “respected and loved by many, and very much Delhiites in their own right.”

Former India cricket captain Kapil Dev also appealed for compassion in a video shared by animal welfare group Petfamilia. “They are the most beautiful creatures… give them a better life and don’t throw them out,” he said.

The 1983 World Cup veteran's involvement in the issue goes back to 2023, when he petitioned the Delhi High Court against provisions that allowed euthanasia of strays after the killing of a pregnant dog in 2022.