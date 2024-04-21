Summer Break Extended! Delhi and THESE states announce school vacations for more than a month; Check dates here

Students in Delhi and other states can rejoice – their summer break just got longer! Officials in these regions have announced extended vacation periods, offering students over a month of respite from the scorching summer heat.

Delhi's Directorate of Education (DOE) has declared summer holidays to commence on May 11, and conclude on June 30. This translates to a break of one month and nineteen days for students in Delhi government and government-aided schools. The extended vacation aims to provide relief from the rising temperatures that typically engulf the national capital during this period.

Similar announcements have been made by authorities in other states.

West Bengal-

In response to the severe heat, the West Bengal government has decided to start summer vacations early for government and government-assisted schools. Originally set to begin on May 6, the vacations will now start on April 22.

The decision to start summer vacations early was made due to the discomfort and health risks caused by temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius in parts of West Bengal. Furthermore, some private schools in the area have extended their vacations by about a week to ensure the safety of students and staff.

Odisha-

In Odisha, schools have been shut due to the heat, with vacations currently in progress and scheduled to continue until April 20. The state's high temperatures have led to this precautionary step to protect the health of schoolchildren.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts regarding the heat:

An Orange Alert has been issued for several districts in West Bengal, including East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Purulia, Jhargram, Bankura, West Bardhaman, East Bardhaman, and Birbhum. This alert indicates severe heatwave conditions in these areas.

A Yellow Alert has been issued for Murshidabad and Nadia districts in West Bengal. This suggests that these areas may experience slightly less severe but still potentially dangerous temperatures.

Residents in both states, particularly young children and the elderly, have been advised to avoid outdoor activities during peak heat hours, stay hydrated, and use appropriate sun protection when going outside. Schools have also been instructed to make necessary arrangements to maintain a cool and safe environment for students during school hours.