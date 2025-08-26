Supreme Court forms special investigation team to probe affairs of Vantara

The Supreme Court has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by former Supreme Court judge Justice Jasti Chelameswar to conduct a thorough inquiry into the affairs of Vantara. This decision follows several petitions and complaints alleging violations of environmental, wildlife, and financial regulations. In response, Vantara said it would cooperate fully with the team.

The SIT will investigate various aspects including the acquisition of animals, especially elephants, both within India and internationally. It will assess compliance with the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, and other zoo-related regulations. The team will also examine adherence to international protocols such as the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) and relevant import-export laws.

The team will evaluate animal welfare, focus on standards of animal husbandry, veterinary care, and causes of mortalities. Environmental concerns, including the climatic suitability of the site and its proximity to an industrial zone, will also be investigated. The SIT will scrutinise allegations related to vanity collections, conservation programmes, breeding practices, and the use of biodiversity resources.

Further, the team will probe the misuse of water resources and carbon credit schemes. Investigations will cover potential breaches of wildlife and trade laws, including alleged smuggling activities. Financial compliance will be reviewed, particularly concerning allegations of irregularities and money laundering. The SIT is authorised to address any other relevant issues connected to the petitions or discovered during the inquiry.

The SIT will gather information from petitioners, regulators, officials, intervenors, and journalists. It may expand its enquiry as needed to provide a comprehensive factual report to the Court. Full cooperation will be provided by the Central Zoo Authority, the CITES Management Authority, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and the State of Gujarat, including its Forest and Police Departments.

Acknowledging the order of the apex court Vantara, said, " We acknowledge the order of the Hon’ble Supreme Court with utmost regard. Vantara remains committed to transparency, compassion and full compliance with the law. Our mission and focus continues to be the rescue, rehabilitation and care of animals. We will extend full cooperation to the Special Investigation Team and continue our work sincerely, always placing the welfare of animals at the heart of all our efforts. We request that the process be allowed to take place without speculation and in the best interest of the animals we serve."