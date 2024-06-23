Suraj Revanna, brother of Prajwal Revanna, arrested for alleged sex assault on JD(S) worker

Janata Dal (Secular) MLC Suraj Revanna, the brother of sexual assault-accused Prajwal Revanna has been arrested by the Karnataka Police in connection with a sexual assault case.

The arrest followed a complaint filed by a JD(S) worker against Suraj at Holenarasipura police station in Hassan district on Saturday. The complaint alleged that he was sexually assaulted by him at his farmhouse on June 16.

According to the complaint, Suraj sexually assaulted him, following which he told him that he would help him in growing politically in the district.

The complainant stated that when he texted Suraj about the incident later, Suraj replied, "Don’t worry, everything will be fine."

The complainant said that Suraj had invited him to his farmhouse and there he forcefully kissed him and bit his lips and cheeks. Based on the complaint, the Holenarasipura police registered a case against the JD(S) MLC under IPC sections 377 (unnatural sex) and 506 (criminal intimidation) late on Saturday evening.

The complainant was brought to Bengaluru on Saturday night. He had refused to undergo certain medical tests in Hassan.

His potency test is scheduled to be conducted at Bowring Hospital in the presence of a senior doctor.today.

Meanwhile, Suraj Revanna and his acquaintance Shivakumar also filed a complaint alleging that they were being blackmailed by two people over a "false sexual assault allegation".

Shivakumar alleged that a man had initially befriended him and requested his help in securing a job, citing financial distress. Due to this, Shivakumar agreed to introduce him to Suraj during the Lok Sabha elections.

On Saturday, the JD(S) MLC was taken into custody in Hassan in connection with the blackmail case, after a prima facie inquiry against him.

According to a news report, Hassan SP Sujeetha Mohammed directed senior officials to reach the police station, to make sure that Suraj Revanna doesn't escape.

The arrest came just days after former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna was remanded to judicial custody by a special court in Bengaluru.