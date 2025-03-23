Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI files closure reports, says no proof anyone abetted suicide

The CBI has filed closure reports in two separate cases linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput — one based on a complaint by his father K K Singh, and the other filed by actor Rhea Chakraborty against Rajput’s sisters, officials said on Saturday.

The closure report in Singh’s case, which alleged abetment to suicide and financial fraud, was submitted before a special court in Patna. The second report, in Chakraborty’s complaint about a bogus prescription allegedly given to Rajput, was filed in a Mumbai special court. It is now up to the courts to decide whether to accept the reports or order further investigation.

Chakraborty’s advocate Satish Maneshinde welcomed the development. “We are grateful to the CBI for having thoroughly investigated every aspect of the case from all angles and closed the case,” he said in a statement. He added, “The amount of false narrative in social media and electronic media was totally uncalled for.”

Rajput was found hanging from the ceiling of his Bandra apartment in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. He was 34. A postmortem at Cooper Hospital concluded he died due to asphyxia.

The CBI had probed two cases—Singh’s FIR in Patna accusing Chakraborty of abetment to suicide and siphoning off ₹15 crore, and Chakraborty’s complaint in Bandra alleging Rajput’s sisters had given him medication based on a fake prescription. She claimed Rajput died five days after taking those medicines.

Officials said the CBI based its closure reports on expert opinions, forensic reports, crime scene analysis, and witness statements. Investigators found no material to support the claims that anyone drove Rajput to suicide.

The AIIMS medical board, in its report to the CBI, had also ruled out poisoning or strangling.

Maneshinde noted the case unfolded during the Covid pandemic when public attention was locked on social media. “Innocent people were hounded and paraded before the media and investigative authorities. Rhea Chakraborty had to undergo untold miseries and was behind bars for 27 days before being released on bail,” he said.

(With inputs from PTI)