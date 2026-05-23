In the latest escalation against the viral youth movement, the Indian government has blocked the official website of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) as part of an expanding digital enforcement action. The primary online platforms of the satirical political front were restricted following directives from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on May 21, 2026, citing national security concerns.

Advertisement

The platform was launched in mid-May 2026 by digital creator Abhijeet Dipke as a hyper-viral satirical political movement. Defining itself as the "Voice of the Lazy & Unemployed," it uses AI-generated imagery and dark humor to channel Gen-Z frustrations regarding exam paper leaks, unemployment, and institutional accountability.

MUST READ | 'You thought you can...': Cockroach Janta Party comes back in a new avatar on X

The movement initially exploded on Instagram, amassing over 14 million followers in less than a week and outstripping the follower counts of established parties like the BJP and Congress.

However, as of May 23, 2026, the page has faced severe disruptions. MeitY ordered X to block the handle under Section 69(A) of the Information Technology Act, 2000. This action followed inputs from the Intelligence Bureau (IB) claiming the account's viral, highly engaging content posed potential national security and sovereignty risks.

Advertisement

You can hack and withhold the accounts but you cannot hack this movement.



We are not going to stop and we will keep raising our voice against this autocracy. Every attack makes cockroaches stronger.



We are working on a plan to get this movement to continue sustainably and take… pic.twitter.com/35mJ3hCBQo — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) May 23, 2026

Following the suspension of the website, CJP Founding President Abhijeet Dipke posted on X: "The government has taken down our iconic website - 10 Lakh cockroaches had signed up on our website has members. 6 Lakh cockroaches had signed a petition to demand the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan. Why is the government so scared of cockroaches? But this dictatorial behaviour is opening the eyes of India's youth. Our only crime is we were demanding a better future for ourselves. But you can't get rid of us that easily. We’re working on a new home right now. Cockroaches never die."

Advertisement

DON'T MISS | Cockroach Janta Party gets opposition! It's called National Parasitic Front

Dipke publicly questioned if the ban was triggered by the group’s recent campaign demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over structural issues and student grievances.

In an earlier post warning followers of the multi-platform block, he wrote, "Crackdown on Cockroach Janta Party. Instagram page hacked. My personal Instagram hacked. Twitter account withheld. Back up account also taken down. Please note that we currently do not have access to any of our platforms. Any post made after this should not be considered an official statement from the Cockroach Janta Party."

This account @ Cockroach4India is a fake account created by BJP IT Cell and impersonating to be Cockroach Janta Party. Please report.



Original accounts are @CJP_2029 @Cockroachisback pic.twitter.com/6ooJXRM0m5 — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) May 23, 2026

The enforcement drive has sparked sharp political polarisation. Major opposition leaders and public figures, such as Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, have openly criticized the government's block, calling it an unnecessary restriction on democratic satire and public sentiment.

Calling the movement a conspiracy against India, Keralam Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) president Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Saturday claimed that the emerging 'Cockroach Janta Party' (CJP) trend on social media was part of a cross-border "influence operation" aimed at destabilising India and targeting the Centre.

Advertisement

DO CHECKOUT | Main Bhi Cockroach! How ‘Cockroach Janata Party’ took over social media

In a post on X, Chandrasekhar alleged that the campaign was being amplified through social media manipulation and foreign influence tactics. "The #CockroachParty gambit is yet another classic cross-border 'influence operation' targeting India and PM @narendramodi govt - designed by vested interests to destabilise India - helped along by elements in our 'opposition'," he wrote.

He also took a swipe at critics of the BJP and PM Modi, adding: "No cockroach, No petty Indian opposition politician, No Modi hating joker, No foreign vested interest can derail our collective resolve to build a better future for all Indians #ViksitBharat."