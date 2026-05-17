Sweden confers prestigious Polar Star honour on PM Modi, his 31st global award 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been conferred Sweden’s prestigious Royal Order of the Polar Star, Commander Grand Cross, adding another international recognition to his growing list of global honours. The award marks the 31st foreign honour received by the Indian Prime Minister.

The honour was bestowed in recognition of PM Modi’s contribution to strengthening ties between India and Sweden and enhancing India’s engagement on the global stage. The award is among Sweden’s highest distinctions conferred upon foreign nationals for exceptional services and efforts linked to Swedish interests and international cooperation.

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The Royal Order of the Polar Star was instituted in 1748 and is traditionally awarded for extraordinary civic merit, public service and contributions that advance Sweden’s relations and interests globally.

Instituted in 1748, the Royal Order of the Polar Star is traditionally awarded for extraordinary civic merit, public service and contributions that advance Sweden’s international relations.

Over the years, PM Modi has received several top civilian honours from countries across the world.

These include France’s Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, Russia’s Order of St Andrew the Apostle, the UAE’s Order of Zayed, Saudi Arabia’s King Abdulaziz Sash, Egypt’s Order of the Nile, Greece’s Grand Cross of the Order of Honour, Fiji’s Companion of the Order of Fiji and Papua New Guinea’s Companion of the Order of Logohu.

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He has also been honoured with Bhutan’s Order of the Druk Gyalpo, Bahrain’s King Hamad Order of the Renaissance, Palestine’s Grand Collar of the State of Palestine and the US’ Legion of Merit, among others.

The latest recognition adds to the series of international accolades received by PM Modi amid India’s expanding diplomatic outreach and strategic partnerships across regions.