Swiggy 99 store expands to 500+ cities: What consumers can order for ₹49-₹99

The 99 Store offers curated food items and meals at ₹49, ₹79 and ₹99. Swiggy says orders above ₹49 qualify for free delivery under the offering. The selection includes bowls and thalis, South Indian breakfast, burgers, pizzas, beverages, chaats and snacks.

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Consumers can also find products from major QSR chains including Burger King, McDonald’s, KFC, Domino’s Pizza and Taco Bell, alongside local and regional food brands. This means the offering is not restricted to one type of cuisine or restaurant category.

For a consumer, the biggest attraction is therefore the ability to discover lower-priced meals within a dedicated section rather than searching through the entire food-delivery catalogue.

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99 Store orders rise 2.4 times

The numbers indicate that affordability is influencing ordering frequency. Swiggy says monthly orders through 99 Store have grown 2.4 times over the past year. The company also says the service is converting customers who previously ordered food online mainly for special occasions into more regular users.

Sidharth Bhakoo, Chief Business Officer, Swiggy Food Marketplace, said: “Across India’s Tier-1, 2 and 3 cities, there is a huge base of value-conscious consumers, from students to working professionals, seeking affordable, high-quality food and meal options. The 99 Store was purpose-built for these affordability-first users, successfully converting users who previously only ordered food online for special occasions into regular customers. The response over the last year has been phenomenal with monthly orders growing 2.4x over the last year. Beyond consumer love, it has also proven to be a winning proposition for our restaurant partners by driving newer customers while also ensuring higher retention and stickiness. Looking ahead, we are committed to expanding our partner network and bringing an even wider assortment of choices to our 99 Store customers.”

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What it means for everyday food ordering

The growth of 99 Store suggests that price is becoming an important factor in how frequently consumers use food-delivery platforms. Its presence across Tier-1, Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities also gives consumers outside major metros access to the same affordability-focused format.

However, consumers should still look at the final checkout amount, rather than only the advertised ₹49, ₹79 or ₹99 price point, before deciding whether an order represents good value. Taxes, selected add-ons and the specific items available can affect the final bill.