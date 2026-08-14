Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
personal finance
Gold, silver prices today (August 14): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

Gold, silver prices today (August 14): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

Market participants will continue to track global economic data, US interest rate expectations and currency movements for further direction in precious metal prices.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 14, 2026 9:28 AM IST
Gold, silver prices today (August 14): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other citiesIn the retail market, gold continues to be traded mainly in two purities, 24-karat and 22-karat.

Gold and silver prices were largely stable on August 14, as weakness in international bullion markets weighed on domestic rates. Gold prices hit ₹1,53,590 per 10 gram whereas silver rates also neared ₹2,54,900 per kg.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were down by around 0.75% at ₹1.52 lakh per 10 grams, whereas silver futures dropped by over 1% to ₹2.32 lakh per kilogram at the time of writing this story.

Advertisement

MUST READ | Gold may rally to ₹1.48 lakh in 1-2 weeks despite correction: Vandana Bharti of SMC Global explains why

In the retail market, gold continues to be traded mainly in two purities, 24-karat and 22-karat. While 24-karat gold is regarded as the purest form of the precious metal, 22-karat gold is widely preferred for jewellery as it offers greater strength and durability due to the presence of alloyed metals.

Market participants will continue to track global economic data, US interest rate expectations and currency movements for further direction in precious metal prices.

Check the latest gold rates here

City 24K Gold (₹ per 10gm) 22K Gold (₹ per 10gm)
Delhi ₹1,53,740 ₹1,40,940
Mumbai ₹1,53,590 ₹1,40,790
Bengaluru ₹1,53,590 ₹1,40,790
Kolkata ₹1,53,590 ₹1,40,790
Hyderabad ₹1,53,590 ₹1,40,790
Chennai ₹1,55,140 ₹1,42,210

Check the latest silver rates here

City Silver (₹ per 100gm) Silver (₹ per kg)
Delhi ₹25,490
₹2,54,900
Mumbai ₹25,490 ₹2,54,900
Bengaluru ₹25,490
 
₹2,54,900
Kolkata ₹25,490
₹2,54,900
Hyderabad ₹25,990 ₹2,59,900
Chennai ₹25,990

₹2,59,900

Advertisement

MUST READ | These six Sovereign Gold Bond series become eligible for early redemption in August: Check dates, process

Gold rates at top jewellers

Gold prices at leading jewellery retailers remained largely stable on 14 August 2026, with Joyalukkas quoting ₹14,220 per gram and Malabar Gold & Diamonds quoting ₹14,195 per gram across major Indian states, respectively. Tanishq's 22K gold rate stood at ₹14,160 per gram. Malabar's 24-carat gold rate stood at ₹15,460 per gram, while Tanishq's corresponding rate was ₹15,447 per gram.

The marginal differences in retail prices are influenced by brand-specific pricing policies, procurement costs, and regional market conditions, while overall bullion trends continue to guide gold prices.

Jeweller Purity Rate (₹/gram)
Joyalukkas 22K 14,220
Malabar Gold & Diamonds 22K 14,195
Malabar Gold & Diamonds 24K 15,460
Tanishq 22K 14,160
Tanishq 24K* 15,447

*24K Tanishq rate estimated based on the prevailing purity premium over 22K gold.

Advertisement

Joyalukkas 22K Gold Rate by State

State Rate (₹/gram)
Andhra Pradesh 14,080
Delhi 14,080
Gujarat 14,080
Karnataka 14,080
Kerala 14,080
Maharashtra 14,080
Odisha 14,080
Punjab 14,080
Tamil Nadu 14,080

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 14, 2026 9:28 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more