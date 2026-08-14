Tata Trusts mulls urgent legal action to enable SRTT to participate in key decision-making: Report

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Tata Trusts may seek an urgent hearing before the Charity Commissioner or approach the Bombay High Court to ensure the succession process can proceed, the report added.

SRTT and the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT), the two principal trusts, must jointly nominate a representative for Tata Sons’ annual general meeting (AGM) next Tuesday. They also need to nominate three members to a selection committee tasked with choosing Chandrasekaran’s successor, the report added.

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The meeting was attended by Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata and trustees Venu Srinivasan, Darius Khambata and Vijay Singh, along with SDTT and other smaller trusts.

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Tata Trusts said after the meeting that trustees had resolved to initiate "at the earliest" the process of setting up a selection committee in accordance with the Articles of Association of Tata Sons to recommend a candidate for the new chairman.

However, the trusts said no joint representative could be elected for the AGM because of the current restrictions. Tata Sons will now have to review the matter and wait until Tuesday for the trusts to update it on the quorum.

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The Trusts board had been scheduled to consider and approve accounts and other matters ahead of the flagship company’s AGM, where Chandrasekaran’s tenure was expected to be a key issue. A day earlier, he said he would not seek renewal of his term, which ends in February next year.

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