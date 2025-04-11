Tahawwur Rana in India: Key 26/11 accused sent to 18-day custody, NIA chargesheet makes big reveal

Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a key suspect in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, has been extradited from the United States to India following a lengthy legal process. Upon his arrival at Delhi's Palam Technical Airport, he was swiftly arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which secured his custody for 18 days to interrogate him about his alleged involvement in the 2008 attacks that claimed 166 lives.

Related Articles

Rana, once a member of the Pakistan Army medical corps, emigrated to Canada in the late 1990s before moving to the United States, where he established an immigration consultancy firm in Chicago. It is alleged that through this firm, Rana assisted David Coleman Headley in obtaining an Indian visa and provided him with a cover for reconnaissance missions in Mumbai, setting the stage for the attacks.

The NIA charge sheet reveals that there were over 230 phone calls between Rana and Headley during the period of the attacks, indicating a high level of coordination. Additionally, Rana was reportedly in communication with another conspirator, 'Major Iqbal', as detailed in the charge sheet. Before the attacks, Rana visited India and allegedly discussed potential targets in South Mumbai.

Rana's extradition is significant for India's investigation into the 26/11 attacks. The NIA's statement stated, "Rana will remain in NIA custody for 18 days, during which time the agency will question him in detail in order to unravel the complete conspiracy behind the deadly 2008 attacks, in which a total of 166 persons were killed and over 238 injured."

The United States extradited Rana on assurances that he would face trial only for the charges associated with the 26/11 attacks, including criminal conspiracy and violations under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. An interrogation cell has been set up at the NIA headquarters, with restricted access limited to key officers.

The Mumbai attacks orchestrated by ten Pakistani terrorists targeted iconic locations like the Taj Mahal Hotel and Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus. Headley, using Rana's immigration firm as a front, conducted reconnaissance of these sites. The NIA aims to use Rana's interrogation to uncover deeper layers of the operation and any additional involvement.

The US State Department reaffirmed its commitment to work with India in addressing the challenges posed by international terrorism networks.