Salman Khan to Sidhu Moose Wala's manager: Unmasking the high-profile targets on Lawrence Bishnoi gang's deadly hit list

The cold-blooded murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique has spent shockwaves across the political spectrum in Maharashtra and also Bollywood, and it is the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang that is under the spotlight as authorities intensify their probe into its possible involvement. Siddique was shot dead outside his Mumbai office on Saturday night, and within hours, a member of the Bishnoi gang allegedly claimed responsibility for the killing.

As the investigation deepens, India Today has gained exclusive access to National Investigation Agency (NIA) documents from their interrogation of Lawrence Bishnoi, revealing chilling details about his hit-list. Bishnoi, currently behind bars, has identified several high-profile targets, many of whom have either been attacked or remain under threat.

One of Bishnoi’s primary targets is Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The gangster seeks revenge for Khan’s 1998 blackbuck poaching case, a crime seen as sacrilegious by the Bishnoi community. According to NIA records, Bishnoi had sent his associate, Sampat Nehra, to survey Khan’s Mumbai residence, but the plan was foiled when Nehra was apprehended by Haryana’s Special Task Force.

In a more recent incident in April 2024, Khan’s home came under fire when gunmen shot at the property before escaping. Fortunately, no one was harmed.

Other Targets on Bishnoi’s Hit List

Shaganpreet Singh

Next on Bishnoi’s list is Shaganpreet Singh, the manager of slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. Bishnoi believes Singh provided refuge to the killers of his close associate, Vicky Middukhera, who was shot dead in Mohali in August 2021. Middukhera was like a brother to Bishnoi, and he is determined to avenge his death by targeting Singh.

Mandeep Dhariwal

Another name on the hit list is Mandeep Dhariwal, a key aide to absconding gangster Gaurav Padial (alias Lucky Padial), leader of the Davinder Bambiha gang. Dhariwal, accused of aiding Middukhera’s killers, was shot dead in the Philippines. The killing was claimed by the Goldy Brar gang, which is allied with the Bishnoi network.

Kaushal Chaudhary

Bishnoi has also marked notorious gangster Kaushal Chaudhary for elimination. Chaudhary, currently in a Gurugram jail, is linked to the Bambiha gang and was accused of supplying weapons to Middukhera’s assassins. Bishnoi has expressed his intent to take out Chaudhary at any cost.

Amit Dagar

Another rival on Bishnoi’s radar is jailed gangster Amit Dagar, a known associate of Kaushal Chaudhary. Dagar, implicated in the Middukhera murder, has confessed to multiple homicides and extortion cases. He was captured after a dramatic shootout in Gurugram in 2018.

Rising Threat of the Bishnoi Gang

These revelations come as the Lawrence Bishnoi gang faces mounting scrutiny, particularly after the claim of responsibility for Baba Siddique’s murder. The police are investigating Siddique’s killing as a contract hit, adding another layer to the gang’s sprawling criminal empire, which is said to include over 700 shooters across 11 states.

With its growing network and influence, the Bishnoi gang has been compared to the infamous underworld syndicate of Dawood Ibrahim, raising serious concerns about the escalating violence linked to its operations.

