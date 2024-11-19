'Take VRS or...': Tirumala Board's big move on non-Hindu employees 

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has passed a resolution asking non-Hindu employees of the board to either opt for voluntary retirement or transfer to other government departments in Andhra Pradesh, The Times of India reported on Tuesday.

TTD, an independent government trust managing the Tirumala Venkateswara temple in Tirupati — the world’s richest Hindu shrine — employs around 7,000 permanent and 14,000 contract workers. The decision is expected to affect about 300 permanent staff members, sources told TOI.

TTD chairman BR Naidu confirmed the resolution but declined to disclose the exact number of affected employees. Employee unions have supported the decision, stating it aligns with the Andhra Pradesh Endowments Act and TTD Act. “This should be enforced in totality,” a union representative said.

Naidu, who was appointed TTD chairman on October 31, has been vocal about ensuring that only Hindus manage the temple. "Everyone who works at Tirumala should be Hindu. That would be my first effort," he said, adding that he would consult with the state government on whether non-Hindu staff members could be transferred or offered voluntary retirement.

The TTD Act has been amended thrice to mandate that only Hindus can be employed in the temple board and its affiliated institutions. A government order from 1989 also enforces this stipulation. However, non-Hindu employees have continued to work within the organisation, with recent complaints reportedly raised by Hindu employees identifying colleagues from other faiths.

TTD Board's decision comes weeks after the Chandrababu Naidu's government alleged that the previous YSRCP administration allowed the use of ghee with animal fat in the preparation of the temple's laddu, which is given as prasadam.

Following the complaints, the Andhra Pradesh government reconstituted the TTD Board, with BR Naidu as its chairman. The board also has notable figures like Bharat Biotech's co-founder, Suchitra Ella. After being appointed as chairman, BR Naidu made it clear that only Hindus should be employed within the temple precincts. He said his commitment to ensuring that Tirumala remains a symbol of Hindu faith and sanctity.

"Everyone who works at Tirumala should be Hindu. That would be my first effort. There are many issues with this. We have to look into that," Naidu said while addressing the media. He mentioned that he would consult with the Andhra Pradesh government to determine whether non-Hindu staff members could be transferred to other government departments or offered voluntary retirement.

Naidu also criticised the previous administration under YSR Congress, accusing it of mishandling the temple's management, leading to what he described as a decline in the sanctity of Tirumala.