Tamil Nadu gets two more mini TIDEL parks; Chief Minister Stalin inaugurates facilities in Thanjavur, Salem

Tamil Nadu got two more mini TIDEL parks — one in Thanjavur and another in Salem on September 23. The parks were inaugurated by Chief Minister MK Stalin.

The mini TIDEL park in Thanjavur (in the delta region) is set up at a cost of Rs 30.50 crore and spreads across 55,000 square feet. The park in Salem was built at a cost of around Rs 29.50 crore.

Each of these parks has the capacity to accommodate 500 Information Technology (IT) professionals.

TRB Rajaa, Minister for Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce, hailed the inauguration in a post on social media.

In a post on X (formally Twitter), Rajaa wrote, “Deepest gratitude to our Honourable CM MK Stalin as we inaugurate the Mini TIDEL Parks in Thanjavur and Salem, bringing world-class IT infrastructure to these cities.”

“As an MLA from the Delta, I am especially grateful that Thanjavur is now home to its first major IT facility. Under the guidance of our CM the department of Industry Investment Promotion and Commerce was able to ensure that this project was completed in just 15 months. Given the immense demand, we may soon move towards Phase II, pending approval from our Honourable CM,” he added.

The DMK MLA also hailed CM Satlin’s vision of bringing more IT Industry infra to Tier II cities like Salem. It has now resulted in quick completion of the SalemTidelNeo and with the Tex Park coming soon Salem will get a big boost in the textiles sector, he wrote in his post.

The minister said that TIDEL and mini TIDEL parks were key aspects for achieving the goal of $1-trillion economy.

Tamil Nadu got its first Mini-TIDEL park in Villupuram in February this year.

Mini-TIDEL parks are being established in Tier II and Tier III towns of Tamil Nadu with six other such parks already in development in Thoothukudi, Vellore, Karaikudi, Namakkal, Tiruppur and Ooty.

Each of these parks will be spread across 50,000 sq ft to 1 lakh sq ft based on market demand.