Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voting percentage hits 51.41% in first phase; check details

As of 3 pm, Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of 51.41 per cent, with 39 constituencies participating in today's polling. Salem constituency marked the highest turnout at 60.05 per cent.

Voting is currently taking place for 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu. Several political figures and notable personalities have cast their votes at different polling stations across the state today. The Tamil Nadu election will feature a three-way contest between the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The seven-phase voting process started at 7 am in 102 parliamentary constituencies across 21 states and Union Territories. Voting will continue until 6 pm.

Constituency-wise voting percentage:

South Chennai-

In Chennai, the southern constituency witnessed a turnout of 28.92 per cent, while the northern and central constituencies recorded 29.05 per cent and 28.08 per cent respectively.

Madurai and Mayiladuthurai-

Krishnagiri saw a turnout of 39.78%, while Madurai and Mayiladuthurai recorded voter participation rates of 35.79% and 40.50% respectively.

Kallakurichi and Kanniyakumari-

Kallakurichi constituency had a noteworthy voter turnout of 46.06%, closely followed by Karur with 46.23%. Kancheepuram saw a turnout of 39.92%, while Kanniyakumari recorded 37.86%.

Cuddalore and Dharmapuri-

Cuddalore had a turnout rate of 37.84%, while Dharmapuri recorded 40.70%. Dindigul witnessed a turnout of 42.12%, and Eorde saw 43.54% of voters casting their ballots.

Arakkonam and Arani-

In Arakkonam, the voter participation rate was 40.30%, while in Arani, it increased to 44.16%, showing a relatively higher turnout. On the other hand, Chidambaram recorded a turnout of 37.76%, and Coimbatore witnessed 35.89% of registered voters exercising their franchise.