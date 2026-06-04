Tamil Nadu poll fallout? K Annamalai to quit party, puts RSS-BJP outreach on radar

Senior BJP leader K Annamalai is set to tender his resignation from the party tomorrow and is expected to make the announcement in Tamil Nadu, India Today reported, citing sources aware of the matter. The reported exit comes amid a wider discussion on the BJP's strategy in Tamil Nadu.

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Annamalai's differences with the party were more about strategy than ideology, and suggested that his next move could open up a different political route in the state. The BJP has struggled to expand in Tamil Nadu because its Hindi-Hindutva identity and nationalism-development plank run up against Tamil sub-nationalism.

If Annamalai forms a separate outfit, it could allow room for different branding in a state where the BJP has not broken through on its own. Previously, Annamalai met senior BJP leader and Home Minister Amit Shah wherein they reportedly discussed how the alliance with AIADMK affected the BJP's prospects in the Assembly polls.

As state president, Annamalai worked to build the BJP's organisation on the ground. He undertook the 1,700-km En Mann, En Makkal padayatra across all 39 parliamentary constituencies in Tamil Nadu, and that the party's vote share rose from nearly 3% to over 11% in the 2024 general election.

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The BJP later chose to align with its long-time Dravidian ally, the AIADMK, for the 2026 polls, and that Annamalai stepped down in 2025 as an unstated prerequisite. The same note said the BJP's vote share then fell below 3%, and suggested that the party could remain aligned with the AIADMK while Annamalai builds his own platform and takes on the DMK and the AIADMK.

Annamalai may also get silent support from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and is likely to emerge as a challenger to C Joseph Vijay. Such an arrangement could help the BJP secure support in Parliament on key national issues, as it had with the Odisha-based Biju Janata Dal, while allowing the party to focus on retaining states it already governs. The note also suggested that Annamalai could take the protest path over the three-language formula even as the BJP continues to push for it nationally.