Tamil Nadu rain: IMD issues orange alert for these areas as heavy rainfall hammer state; details here

A new low-pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal on December 16 is expected to strengthen and move toward the Tamil Nadu coast within the next two days, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC).

The department has forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall for coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu, until December 19.

The low-pressure area developed today in the central part of the south Bay of Bengal is influenced by an upper air cyclonic circulation over the southeast Bay. The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 3.1 km above sea level. It is expected to intensify and move west-northwest towards the Tamil Nadu coast in the coming days.

The system over the Bay of Bengal is anticipated to bring heavy rainfall to districts such as Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Villupuram, and Mayiladuthurai. On December 17, heavy rainfall is also likely in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Thiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts.

As the low-pressure area is expected to further intensify into a well-marked system within the next 48 hours, an orange alert has been issued for Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Cuddalore, and Villupuram districts. Additionally, districts such as Ranipet, Thiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Vellore, Ariyalur and Mayiladuthurai may experience heavy rainfall on December 18.

The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert, warning of very heavy rainfall in four Tamil Nadu districts for December 17. The strengthening low-pressure area forming in the southeast Bay of Bengal is expected to move west-northwest, bringing rainfall to several areas of the state.

The meteorological department attributes this weather pattern to the prevailing atmospheric circulation over the South Andaman Sea. The low-pressure area is expected to continue bringing moderate rainfall to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on December 16.

A NDRF team each has been dispatched to assist the administration in the relief work in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Thoothukudi districts. In addition, a NDRF team has been deployed in Radhapuram area of Tirunelveli district.