Weather update: IMD issues dense fog alert for North India, southern and coastal regions to see heavy rainfall

As winter tightens its grip on North India, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued forecast of fog for the norther region, while the southern and coastal regions will see heavy rains and thunderstorms.

According to the forecast, dense fog will be prevalent in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh during early morning of November 28 and 30. Himachal Pradesh is likely to see dense fog from November 27 to 29, while Uttar Pradesh may experience similar conditions between November 28 and 30.

The minimum temperatures across most parts of the country are expected to remain stable over the next five days. Hissar in Haryana and Sikar in East Rajasthan reported the lowest minimum temperature of 8.0°C in the plains.

Maximum temperatures are projected to remain above normal in South India, while they will hover near or slightly below normal across the rest of the subcontinent during this period. However, in North West India, the minimum temperature may increase by one to two degrees Celsius in the next three days.

Meanwhile, the IMD has issued a warning for a low-pressure area over the east Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining regions, influenced by an upper air cyclonic circulation.

This system is likely to intensify into a depression over the central south Bay of Bengal by November 25 and subsequently move northwestwards toward the Tamil Nadu-Sri Lanka coasts over the following days, it said. Additionally, a western disturbance is active as a cyclonic circulation over Afghanistan and its neighbouring regions.

Fishermen have been advised to avoid venturing into the Andaman Sea until November 26 due to stormy weather with wind speeds reaching 55 kmph. Similar conditions are predicted for the southeast Bay of Bengal, the Tamil Nadu coast, the Gulf of Mannar, and other areas between November 25 and 27.

The IMD has issued a weather advisory predicting very heavy rainfall with isolated thunderstorms and lightning over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal between November 25 and 28. Additionally, Kerala, Mahe, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema may witness heavy rain on November 26 and 27.