Tamil Nadu rains: IMD issues orange alert till Oct 16, WFH for IT employees till Oct 18

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall across Tamil Nadu till October 16. The IMD has also issued an orange alert regarding the same from October 14-16.

The weather department said, "Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal between October 12-16, with the most intense downpours likely on October 14-15. An orange alert has been issued from October 14-16."

Keeping this in mind, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has directed information technology (IT) companies to allow employees to work from home till October 18. Schools and colleges have also been directed to stay closed in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Mayiladurai, Thanjavur, Tiruvallur, Trichy, Cuddalore, Chengalpattu, Dharmapuri, Perambalur, Salem, Vellore and Krishnagiri districts today.

Moreover, the IMD said that a low pressure area formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal on Monday at 05:30 am, which is expected to intensify into a well-marked low-pressure area.

This system is likely to move northwards towards northern Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and southern Andhra Pradesh coasts over the next 2 days, as per the Met department.

On Monday, the Chief Minister held a meeting to assess monsoon preparedness. During the meeting, the Chennai Corporation Commissioner reported that 990 pumps and 57 tractors with pump sets are on standby.

Additionally, 36 motorboats, 46 metric tons of bleach powder, 25 metric tons of lime powder, and phenol have been made ready for immediate deployment.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin inspected the Narayanapuram Lake banks and canals along Ambedkar Road in anticipation of heavy rainfall.

Sharing the update on X, he wrote, "As heavy rains are falling in various parts of Chennai, as per the directions of Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin, we conducted a survey on the banks of Narayanapuram Lake between Pallikaranai and Kovilambakkam."

Chennai city police has also deployed around 300 specially trained armed reserve police personnel to low-lying areas due to heavy rains expected in the southern state over the next few days.