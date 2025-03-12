Tamil Nadu vs Centre: The three-language formula and why it remains a political flashpoint

The three-language formula in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has reignited tensions between the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government and the Centre, with the state refusing to implement the policy. As a result, the central government has withheld ₹573 crore in education assistance under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA).

What is the three-language formula?

The three-language formula, recommended in NEP 2020, mandates that students learn three languages, with at least two being native to India. This applies to both government and private schools, allowing states flexibility in choosing languages without any imposition.

What is its history?

The formula was first introduced by the Education Commission (1964-66), known as the Kothari Commission, and was formally adopted in the National Policy on Education (NPE) 1968 under Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. It was reaffirmed in NPE 1986 under Rajiv Gandhi and later revised in 1992 during Narasimha Rao’s tenure. The policy aimed to promote linguistic diversity and national unity by encouraging students to learn: Their mother tongue or regional language;

an official language; and a modern Indian or European language.

What does NEP 2020 say?

NEP 2020 calls for the "early implementation of the three-language formula to promote multilingualism" from the school level. The policy stressed flexibility, stating that "no language will be imposed on any state." It allows states, regions, and students to choose their three languages, as long as two are Indian languages.

What about foreign languages?

The policy also permits students at the secondary level to learn foreign languages such as Korean, Japanese, French, German, and Spanish, in addition to Indian languages and English.

Why does Tamil Nadu oppose it?

Tamil Nadu has a long history of rejecting the three-language formula, viewing it as an attempt to impose Hindi. In 1937, the then-Madras government, led by C Rajagopalachari, introduced compulsory Hindi in schools, triggering widespread protests led by the Justice Party and Dravidian leaders like Periyar. The policy was revoked in 1940, but anti-Hindi sentiments continued.

When the three-language formula was introduced in 1968, Tamil Nadu, under Chief Minister C N Annadurai, refused to implement it, instead adopting a two-language policy — teaching only Tamil and English. To this day, Tamil Nadu remains the only state to have never followed the three-language formula, rejecting Hindi and other Indian languages in favor of English.

What triggered the latest dispute?

The Centre has withheld ₹573 crore in SSA funds due to Tamil Nadu’s refusal to implement key aspects of NEP 2020, including the three-language formula. As per policy rules, states must comply with NEP guidelines to receive SSA funding, of which 60% is provided by the Centre.

This development has further deepened the rift between the Tamil Nadu government and the Centre, as the state insists on maintaining its two-language policy while facing financial pressure due to the withheld funds.