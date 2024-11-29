Tamil Nadu weather update: Heavy rains, potential flooding due to cyclone Fengal expected across coastal areas

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported that Cyclone Fengal is intensifying over the Bay of Bengal. Currently, the deep depression associated with the cyclone is situated approximately 310 km southeast of Nagapattinam, 410 km southeast of Puducherry, and 480 km south-southeast of Chennai.

IMD officials predict that the cyclone will strengthen within the next 48 hours, bringing heavy rains, strong winds, and potential flooding to Tamil Nadu's coastal regions, including Puducherry and parts of Andhra Pradesh.

In response to the heavy rainfall anticipated from Cyclone Fengal, schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal will remain closed on Friday and Saturday. This decision was announced by Puducherry Home Minister A. Namassivayam affects both private and government-aided institutions as authorities brace for severe weather conditions.

Chennai Regional Meteorological Centre Director S. Balachandran stated that widespread moderate rainfall is expected across most of Tamil Nadu, with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall predicted for north Tamil Nadu on November 29 and 30. Additionally, southern Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema may experience similar rainfall patterns.

The IMD's latest bulletin indicated that the cyclone could reach wind speeds of 65-75 km/h, with gusts up to 85 km/h, as it approaches the coast. While it is expected to make landfall between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram on November 30, conditions such as higher wind shear may prevent it from fully developing into a strong cyclone.

Residents in low-lying and coastal areas have been urged to remain vigilant and adhere to safety measures. Fishermen are advised to avoid venturing into the sea until November 31 due to hazardous conditions.

In preparation for the cyclone's impact, the Indian Navy has activated a disaster response plan, coordinating with local and state authorities for effective disaster mitigation. The Eastern Naval Command is focusing on humanitarian assistance and search and rescue operations.

Meanwhile, the Indian Coast Guard successfully rescued six fishermen stranded at an abandoned jetty in Cuddalore after their boats were damaged by rough weather. Four additional workers at the jetty were also evacuated safely.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has been monitoring Cyclone Fengal using satellites EOS-06 and INSAT-3DR since November 23, providing crucial updates on ocean winds, intensity, and direction to aid disaster management efforts.