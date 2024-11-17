Tamil Nadu weather update: IMD issues yellow alert for Chennai, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, and Tiruvarur on watch

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Kerala today, as parts of India brace for volatile weather conditions.



While Tamil Nadu is set to face significant rainfall, a very dense fog will settle over northern regions, including Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi, during the night on November 17.

For residents in Chennai, isolated areas like Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, and Tiruvarur face a yellow alert today with potential for heavy rainfall, following recent showers across Ambattur, Anna Nagar, and other city zones.



In the past 24 hours, Tirunelveli saw the heaviest rainfall at 12 cm, while parts of Cuddalore and Nagapattinam received around 5 cm.

Chennai’s forecast anticipates thunderstorms and a maximum temperature of 33 degrees Celsius today, with a minimum of 25 degrees. Weather blogger Raja Ramasamy noted on social media that rain may ease starting Sunday, bringing a dry spell until late November.

The IMD also highlighted a gradual 2-3°C drop in minimum temperatures across northwest and central India, continuing into East India. For Delhi and neighboring areas, clear skies are expected today, with possible dense fog and mild smog in the morning. Winds will shift to the northwest at about 10 kmph, picking up slightly in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, air quality in Chennai remains mixed. As of November 17, the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) showed “satisfactory” levels across most regions, with pockets like Alandur and Manali reporting moderate levels.

With unpredictable weather patterns setting in, residents across Tamil Nadu, the north, and beyond can expect a blend of rain, cooling temperatures, and foggy conditions as winter approaches.