'Watch Rs 10 crore clip for free...': Nayanthara’s Netflix drama heats up, Vignesh Shivan takes a jab at Dhanush

Vignesh Shivan didn’t hold back after receiving a legal notice from Dhanush over the use of a brief clip in the trailer for Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale, the upcoming Netflix documentary chronicling his wife’s life and their love story.



Responding with a jab, Vignesh posted the contentious three-second clip from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan to his Instagram Story, captioning it, “The 10 crores clip that wants to be taken down from our Netflix documentary. Please watch it here for free.”

The legal clash escalated after Dhanush’s team demanded Rs 10 crore for the behind-the-scenes video, despite the couple’s two-year-long effort to secure permission to use elements from the film in their project.



Produced by Dhanush under his banner Wunderbar Films, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan not only became a career highlight for Nayanthara but also marked the start of her relationship with Vignesh, who directed the 2015 film.



The duo initially hoped to include parts of their shared cinematic history in the documentary, but after multiple failed attempts to obtain an NOC, they chose to edit out the songs and lyrics, limiting the homage to a brief clip in the trailer.

Nayanthara, famously dubbed ‘Lady Superstar,’ addressed the legal friction head-on, publishing a candid open letter on Instagram. She described Dhanush’s actions as “vengeful” and “low,” accusing him of harboring a long-standing grudge against her and her husband. “The words you said pre-release have left some unbeatable scars,” she wrote, suggesting that Dhanush’s apparent displeasure with her performance in Naanum Rowdy Dhaan sowed the seeds of animosity between them. Her letter implied that his ego was bruised by the film’s commercial success and her acclaimed performance, despite his criticisms.

The documentary Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale, set for a November 18 release on Netflix to coincide with Nayanthara’s birthday, offers a close look at her life, career, and love story with Vignesh. With Dhanush’s legal action still unresolved, the tensions only seem to underscore Nayanthara’s comments on professional courtesy—or the lack thereof—between public figures.