Tarapur Assembly Election Result 2025: BJP's Samrat Choudhary in prestige battle with RJD's Arun Kumar Sah

Tarapur assembly constituency is among the key high-profile seats in Bihar, where BJP's Samrat Choudhary is locked in a prestige battle with RJD's Arun Kumar Sah. Other contenders in the race include Dr. Santosh Singh of the Jan Suraaj Party and Rahul Kumar Singh from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The constituency has historically been a stronghold for JD(U). Mewa Lal Choudhary, the sitting MLA from JD(U), retained the seat in both the 2015 and 2020 assembly elections. In 2020, he triumphed over RJD's Divya Prakash by a margin of 7,225 votes, reinforcing JD(U)'s influence in the region. JDU's Neeta Choudhary bagged the seat in 2010, Mewa Lal Choudhary in 2015, and Mewa Lal Choudhary again in 2020.

This time, Samrat Choudhary is looking to hold Tarapur for the BJP. However, the race is heated, especially with the allegations leveled against him by Jan Suraaj Party's Prashant Kishor. Kishor had accused Choudhary of links to a 1995 Munger murder case and of lying about his age to avoid trial. He also raised questions about Choudhary's educational credentials. Choudhary has dismissed these claims, calling them politically motivated.

Who is Samrat Choudhary?

Samrat Choudhary has a long-standing presence in Bihar politics. His father, Shakuni Choudhary, served as a six-time MLA and MP, while his mother, Parvati Devi, was an MLA from Tarapur. Samrat completed his primary education locally before pursuing higher education at Madurai Kamaraj University. His political career began in 1990, and he quickly became an influential figure in Bihar politics.

He first served as Minister of Agriculture in Bihar during Rabri Devi's government in May 1999. Samrat was elected as an MLA from Parbatta constituency in both 2000 and 2010. In 2010, he became the chief whip of the opposition in the Bihar Assembly.

Choudhary's political trajectory took a dramatic turn in 2014 when he defected from RJD, taking 13 MLAs with him to form a splinter group before joining the BJP. On June 2, 2014, he was appointed Minister of Urban Development and Housing in the Jitan Ram Manjhi ministry. He also served as Minister of Metrology and Horticulture in 1999.

In March 2023, Choudhary was appointed as the BJP Bihar state president, replacing Sanjay Jaiswal. This move was seen as a strategic step to strengthen the BJP's influence, particularly among Bihar's OBCs. In January 2024, he became the BJP legislative party leader and Deputy Chief Minister.

