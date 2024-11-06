'Taxi mafias won't let Goa succeed': Netizens react as foreign tourists ditch India's beach paradise

As Goa's foreign tourist numbers plunge, travelers and locals alike are voicing frustrations over the impact of taxi mafias and high prices - two factors many believe are driving visitors away. Entrepreneur Ramanuj Mukherjee shared on Tuesday alarming data showing a dramatic drop in international arrivals, from 8.5 million in 2019 to just 1.5 million in 2023. His post sparked a heated debate online, with users pointing fingers at monopolistic practices in the taxi industry and inflated hotel rates.

Madhur, a traveler and social media influencer, recounted a troubling encounter that exemplifies the challenges for both foreign tourists and locals. He had gone to pick up a friend from Germany at Benaulim Beach, only to be surrounded by over 10 taxi drivers who aggressively demanded the German tourist use a local taxi. "The taxi mafias won't let Goa succeed," Madhur shared, adding that his friend had no choice but to pay Rs 1,800 for a 37-kilometer ride. "It's sad to see everyone losing business due to these taxi mafias."

Varun Rao, a software engineer, added that taxi and auto mafias have become a barrier to both tourism and commuting. "These unions are a major vote bank, so the government won’t dare to take action even if their behavior is tarnishing the destination’s reputation," he wrote on X.

Mukherjee's data highlights an ongoing trend: while domestic tourism has held steady at 8 million, international arrivals have sharply declined. "Russians and Brits who used to visit annually have opted for Sri Lanka instead,” he noted, warning that even Indian tourists may soon reconsider Goa if high prices and exploitative practices persist.

Investor and TEDx speaker Suraj Balakrishnan described the downturn as a "wake-up call" for Goa’s tourism sector. “You cannot keep charging exorbitant prices for average experiences and expect tourists to keep flowing in,” he said.

However, some believe the problem goes beyond taxis and hotels. Author and speaker Shefali Vaidya argued that Goa offers much more than just beach tourism and clubbing. "Some domestic tourists come for cheap booze and treat locals poorly,” she observed, emphasising that the issues aren't solely one-sided.

She, however, did stress that the taxi mafia is a huge issue: "I agree that taxi mafia IS a huge issue, not just for tourists, locals would also like Ola/Uber to come in. There is no doubt about that. Also agree about overcharging by hotels."

With countries like Thailand and Vietnam now providing robust, affordable tourism options, travelers find more value in Southeast Asia's well-developed infrastructure and scenic beaches. “As these countries ease visa norms and improve tourism, all Indian destinations (except temple tourism) will go through a reality check,” said social media user Naveen Varshneya.

Ravindra, another social media user, agreed with others, saying there were main concerns for falling foreign interest: “One is the taxi mafia, and the other is overpriced hotel accommodations. Hotels need to rethink their tariffs if they want to attract international guests.”

In December 2023, fund manager Vijay Mehta echoed these sentiments, noting that Goa's rising costs are eroding its competitive edge. "It’s cheaper to fly to Hanoi than Goa,” he said, describing Vietnam as the "new Thailand,” with affordable tours, direct flights, and better value. "We losing out to south east asian counties due to high real estate prices leading to such inflated hotel rentals..Cheaper to go to Bali/Hanoi than Goa"