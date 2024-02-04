Taxis in Karnataka to get expensive as govt revises fares: Check new rates

The Karnataka government of Siddaramaiah has hiked fares for city taxis and those vehicles operating under aggregators like Ola and Uber. The taxi vehicles will now be categorised into three classes based on the vehicle cost.

The minimum fare is fixed at Rs 100 for up to 4 km for vehicles costing up to 10 lakh, Moneycontrol reported. After 4 km, each km will cost Rs 24. For vehicles costing between 10 lakh and 15 lakh, the minimum has been fixed at Rs 115 for the first 4 km and Rs 28 per km beyond that. For vehicles above 15 lakh, the first 4 km will cost Rs 130, and each additional km will cost Rs 32.

The state government had last revised the fares in 2021 when non-AC taxis cost Rs 75 for the first 4km and thereafter Rs 18 per km. Under the previous revision, AC taxis charged Rs 100 for the first 4 km and Rs 24/km thereafter.

State Transport Authority secretary L Hemanth Kumar told Moneycontrol that earlier, there were separate fares for app-based and city taxis. Additionally, he said, each category had minimum and maximum fares, "which we have now eliminated". He said the department decided to introduce uniform fares for all taxis/cabs and removed the non-AC category from the fare structure, as all vehicles now come equipped with AC facilities.

There has been no change in the waiting charge, which is free for the first five minutes, and after that, it will be Rs 1 for every minute. The app-based aggregators will collect 5 per cent GST and toll charges can be collected from passengers.

Taxi drivers have in the last few months reported a drop in their income due to the state government's free bus service programme for women.

In September 2023, the Federation of Karnataka State Private Transport Associations called for a Bengaluru bandh to protest against the state government's Shakti programme, which allows women to travel free of cost on non-premium government buses.

Around 7-10 lakh vehicles including autos, taxis, airport taxis, maxi cabs, goods vehicles, school vehicles, stage carriers, contract carriages, and corporate buses went off the roads.

Private transport operators in the state said the scheme affected their profit. They sought reimbursement from the Siddaramaiah-led government for their losses. The transporters said that the state government had not fulfilled their demands despite repeated discussions.