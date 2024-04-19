TDP candidate, a doctor, postpones election campaign to assist in childbirth

Dr. Gottipati Lakshmi, a leader of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and a candidate in the upcoming Andhra Pradesh assembly election, postponed her campaign to assist a patient in delivering her baby via a caesarean section.

NDTV reported that Lakshmi, the TDP candidate from the Darsi assembly constituency in Prakasam district, received information on Thursday about a woman in Guntur who was experiencing complications during pregnancy. She decided to postpone her campaign and rushed to the hospital to assist the woman, who was at risk of miscarriage due to the loss of amniotic fluid.

The TDP leader, hailing from a political family and making her electoral debut, visited the private hospital where the patient was admitted. She personally conducted the surgery to ensure the safety of both the mother and the newborn.

“The mother and child are healthy. I will build a hospital here once the TDP wins,” she told NDTV.

“Nothing in this world brings me more joy than than welcoming a life onto this Earth. Babies and smile motivate me to keep going. It was a good day,” Lakshmi posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Voting for all 175 assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh is scheduled for May 13, with vote counting set for June 4. The TDP, under the leadership of former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, is forming an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena for the elections.

In the upcoming Andhra Pradesh assembly elections, the TDP will contest 144 seats, the Jana Sena Party 21, and the BJP 10. The current ruling party is YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, which won 151 seats in the 2019 elections.